Sunrise brief: Key Capture and Sungrow ink battery supply deal

Key Capture Energy inks battery supply deal with Sungrow. The deal is for fully integrated two-hour battery systems for 390 MW of new battery storage projects, all of which are expected to start construction by the end of 2022.

PV Evolution Labs crowdsources solar inverter testing. The testing is intended to offer inverter buyers an opportunity to leverage empirical data over the claims of product marketing materials.

Startup Sunday: Al Gore vehicle arms Octopus with $600m. Also starting up: SolaBlock tapped for sustainability challenge prize, and BlueDot Photonics closes a $1 million funding round.

DOE launches $2.5 million prize to expand energy justice and inclusiveness goals. The prize is intended to fund organizations working with disadvantaged communities in clean energy.

Vistra says Moss Landing incident likely not related to lithium-ion batteries. The company said its root cause review has not found any battery temperature measurements in excess of established limits at the time safety systems activated.