Work starts on 80 MW behind-the-meter solar project

Solar developer 174 Power Global, Gerdau Long Steel North America, a leading steel producer, and TotalEnergies started work on the 80 MW Gerdau Solar project, one of the largest behind-the-meter solar facilities in the U.S.
The array is adjacent to the Gerdau Midlothian Steel Mill in Texas and is expected to reach commercial operation by the summer of 2023. It will supply energy directly to the mill.
Gerdau and 174 Power Global previously signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) agreement for the power generated at the facility. TotalEnergies is participating through a 50/50 joint venture agreement with 174 Power Global.
174 Power Global is wholly owned by the Hanwha Group, with offices in New York City and in California.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.