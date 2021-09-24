Sunrise brief: Solar manufacturer expands to the U.S.

Report calls on Texas…again…to winterize its energy infrastructure. The FERC/NERC assessment pointed to freezing of generator components and fuel issues as major causes of outages during the February 2021 winter storm.
Canadian solar manufacturer expands to New York. Ubiquity Solar plans annual production capacity of 350 MW of utility-grade PV cells and 1.5 MW of advanced space-grade PV cells for aerospace customers.
Work starts on 80 MW behind-the-meter solar project. The array will supply energy to a steel mill in Texas and is expected to reach commercial operation by the summer of 2023.
Tigo launches residential inverter and energy storage products. The inverters are available in 7.6 kW and 11.4 kW configurations, and feature up to 200% DC oversizing, and 50V starting voltage.
Watch: Roll-forming solar racking system for ballasted membrane roofs. The novel system secures panels on ballasted roofs and is intended not to compromise the roof’s structural integrity.
Recycling solar panels: Making the numbers work. NREL researchers said a profitable and sustainable solar panel recycling industry could establish itself by 2032. Here’s how the numbers work.
