Tigo launches residential inverter and energy storage products

Tigo Energy launched its Energy Intelligence (EI) inverter and battery product lines. The products range from 10 kW to 10 MW, and offer compatibility with third-party components, the company said.

Tigo has previously worked as a module-level power electronics (MLPE) provider. The new EI inverters offer energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid. When used in combination with Tigo’s MLPE products, the inverters are expected to provide module-level optimization, monitoring and rapid shutdown.

The inverters are available in 7.6 kW and 11.4 kW configurations, and feature up to 200% DC oversizing, and 50V starting voltage. Built-in Wi-Fi is included, and an option to add cellular communication is avaiable.

The EI battery provides energy bill management for time-of-use rate plans, and backup power during outages. It can be configured for either whole-home or critical load backup. The system has a usable capacity of 9.0 kWh and is scalable up to 40 kWh.

Continuous power of 5 kW and 6 kW of peak power are available in the battery. It can operate between 14-122 degrees Fahrenheit and is warranted for 11 years or 6,000 cycles.

The Tigo EI platform provides system diagnosis, over-the-air software upgrades, and production monitoring.

Over the past year, Silicon Valley’s Tigo also released updates to its MLPE products to accommodate modules up to 700 W. Recently, the company partnered with Advanced Solar and Electric, an installer with over 4,000 customers in south Texas.