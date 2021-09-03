Sunrise brief: PPA signed for 300 MW solar, 600 MWh BESS project

Wallbox to produce EV chargers in Texas. The facility will be the first in the United States for the company and could produce 290,000 units annually by 2027.
EDF Renewables inks PPA for 300 MW of solar and 600 MWh of battery energy storage. The Desert Quartzite Solar+Storage Project is in Riverside County, California, and could enter service in early 2024.
Trade group rejects China’s claims in CSPV import dispute with the U.S. A WTO dispute panel rejected all four claims against the U.S. relating to safeguard measures that the Trump administration imposed on solar panels imported from China.
U.S. solar panel shipments rose 33% in 2020. Solar PV module shipments reached a record high in 2020, growing 33% year over year.
Flexible solar panels for vehicle-integrated applications. The frameless panel is based on 22% efficient solar cells and is designed for high, one-sided heat load.
