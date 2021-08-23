Sunrise brief: An HOA rains on a family’s solar installation

Illinois HOA sues family over solar system. The Orchards community in Bellville Illinois is suing the Bassler family for an installation that the association alleges violates established solar guidelines.

Solar on schools: A smart solution. School districts throughout the country are increasingly installing solar projects, often at no upfront cost. What are the benefits?

Daqo CEO predicts polysilicon price will keep on rising. Daqo expects another 180-220,000 metric tons of poly production lines to appear next year.

Startup Sunday: Ample raises $160m from Shell and others for EV battery-swap stations. Also starting up: ROSI recycles at multiple stages of PV lifecycle, and Comcast Ventures leads a funding round for a provider of AI-powered home energy improvements.