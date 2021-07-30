TC Energy advances 1 GW pumped hydro energy storage project

Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. said it reached an agreement with the Canadian Department of National Defense that allows for development of a 1,000 MW pumped hydro energy storage project on federal lands in Ontario.

The Ontario Pumped Storage Project, proposed to be built on Department of National Defense’s 4th Canadian Division Training Centre property by TC Energy, would be the province’s largest energy storage project.

TC Energy operates across North America, including 57,900 miles of natural gas pipeline, more than 653 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage, and 4,200 MW of electric power generation.

The pumped hydro project aims in part to reduce the amount of electricity that is exported from the province at a loss. The developer said that exports to Quebec and Manitoba, as well as to New York, Michigan, and Minnesota, result in a loss of C$384 million ($309 million).

“Ontario consumers are effectively paying for electrical capacity that contributes to the clean-up of other jurisdictions’ energy systems,” according to the company web site. It said that in 2016, Ontario exported 14.6 TWh of electricity at a loss.

The pumped storage project would help to optimize the province’s electricity system and deliver more than C$250 million ($200 million) in annual savings to electricity consumers.

TC Energy said is will now move on to the next phase of project development. That includes provincial and federal environmental and impact assessments. It said further development remains subject to conditions, including approval by the company’s Board of Directors, regulatory approvals, and assurances that the project will not impact military activities and training.