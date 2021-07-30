Solar PV shipments were up 33% in 2020 as demand rose and costs fell

Solar photovoltaic module shipments in 2020 totaled nearly 21.8 million peak kilowatts and had a total value of more than $8.2 billion, according to the Energy Information Administration’s 2020 Annual Solar Photovoltaic Module Shipments Report, released on July 30.
Shipments during the year rose from the nearly 16.4 million peak kilowatts recorded in 2019. A decade earlier, shipments totaled 2.64 million.
EIA said that the value of PV modules in terms of dollars per peak Watt averaged $0.38 in 2020. That was down from $0.41 recorded in 2019, and below the $1.96 recorded in 2010.
Solar PV imports in 2020 totaled just under 19.3 million peak kilowatts, and exports totaled 376,483 peak kilowatts.
The EIA report listed Vietnam as the top source of PV imports to the U.S. at 8.1 million peak kilowatts. South Korea and Thailand combined were second at 4.4 million peak kilowatts, and Malaysia was third at 3.2 million peak kilowatts. The report lumped together imports from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan, which totaled less than 950,000 peak kilowatts.
Among U.S. states, the EIA report said that California shipments totaled just under 2.7 million peak kilowatts. It was followed by Texas at nearly 1.6 million, and Florida at just over 1.5 million.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.