Sunrise brief: Longroad brings 200 MW of solar online for Microsoft

Here’s the latest on solar, clean energy, and cleantech.

Pumped storage project gets seed money… now the work begins. The proposed 500 MW long-duration energy storage project in San Diego County starts a multi-year process to win federal and state approval. It wouldn’t enter service before 2030.

Supply chain issues are driving solar prices higher and delaying some projects. Around 12% of developers who were surveyed said they were delaying projects, and LevelTen’s price index ticked up 4.3% during the second quarter.

Want a better battery? Hold your breath. Recent research reveals a previously underestimated role for oxygen in limiting the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

Spotsylvania solar project begins partial operation. The first 259 MW of the embattled project are on-line, with the rest of the capacity expected to follow in the fall.

Sun Streams 2 enters service with Microsoft as long-term offtaker. The 200 project is one of four Arizona projects that Longroad acquired from First Solar.

Pine Gate completes 108 MW solar project in North Carolina. Trent River Solar is one of the first to be awarded a 20-year PPA through Duke Energy’s Competitive Procurement of Renewable Energy program.

Solar 101: How to pay for your rooftop solar investment. The out-of-pocket cost for a solar power system can be pretty high. We take a look at bank loans, on-the-spot finance, third-party ownership, and the benefits of using cold, hard cash. (Catch up on all of our Solar 101 series.)