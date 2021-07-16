Watch: Lorde performs rooftop “Solar Power”

Solar energy, along with a call for environmental justice are in the mainstream: Look no further than to Grammy-winner and pop-star Lorde, who performed the title track to her “Solar Power” album from a cloud-shrouded rooftop as part of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The performance featured the pop star and her band performing on reflective “panels,” actually circular mirrors in an array on the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Midtown Manhattan.

And while solar panels absorb light rather than reflect it, we here at pv magazine appreciate the gesture, and the positive message Lorde is spreading. Besides, the mirrors might have been meant to symbolize concentrating solar technology.

Lorde’s inspiration for naming her third album “Solar Power” apparently came from a trip she made to Antarctica, where she wrote in an email to fans, “questions about how to change my personal and professional footprints on this earth occupied much of my time.”

Watch a recording of her performance here: