Product roundup: Ozop Energy Systems, SolarEdge Technologies, ChargePoint, and more

Module distribution agreement

Ozop Energy Systems reached a cooperation agreement with Yingli Green Energy Americas in which Ozop will distribute Yingli solar PV panels nationwide starting with its new YL360D module.

OES said it received signed purchase orders in excess of $2,100,000 consisting of four containers per month, which include the new YLM360 All-Black 120-Cell Modules. Yingli will provide mono products with black frames and sheets, as well as flexible installation methods.

The 360W, 120-cell modules are 3.3 inches taller than the traditional 60-cell footprint, allowing for a more flexible installation. The amount of power that this module will be producing in a small footprint is significant, Ozop said. More information is here.

Three-phase inverter

SolarEdge Technologies launched its new 120kW three-phase inverter with Synergy Technology. Providing more power and higher profitability in ground mount PV installations, the new SE120K for 480V grids maximizes energy production with up to 150% DC oversizing. The inverter includes built-in nighttime Potential Induced Degradation (PID) rectifier to avoid module performance degradation.

The new inverter introduces a pre-commissioning feature allowing installers to fully and automatically validate system components from their smartphones, before grid connection.

Designed to improve system uptime, the modular design is composed of independently working Synergy Units and controlled by a single management interface. Combining large capacity with ease of installation, the company said the design is light enough for a two-person team to install. More information is here.

Android-based EV charging info

ChargePoint said it working with Android Auto to bring essential EV charging functionality inside the vehicle, allowing drivers to access charging information directly from their infotainment system.

Android users will be able to use the ChargePoint app on their vehicle display by connecting an Android phone, with the ChargePoint app installed and running Android 6.0 or above, to an Android Auto compatible vehicle. Key features include: Map with nearby stations; ability to check station status; select the station list for more detailed information; begin a charging session; filter nearby stations by charging speed, availability and cost; compatibility with the driver’s EV make and model; and if a station is busy, the driver can use the in-vehicle app to click Notify Me to find out when the station becomes available again. More information is here.

Energy savings software for renters

Elevation Home Energy Solutions and SmartRent announced a partnership to integrate Elevation’s home energy savings technology into SmartRent’s slate of home automation technology for rental properties. Elevation’s algorithm automatically reduces energy consumption during peak electricity pricing times in SmartRent-equipped homes, and aims to increase energy efficiency and lower energy costs for renters.

Based on a pilot program, property owners using the SmartRent platform and their residents can save up to 15% on energy bills with this technology, both by using less energy and by shifting load. When deployed at scale in partnership with local utility providers, this smart energy savings technology has the ability to offset the demand for carbon-producing peaker plants. More information is here.

