Duke Energy consolidates its renewable energy offerings under one brand

Duke Energy is rebranding its renewable energy businesses as Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. The brand unifies products and services offered by Duke Energy Renewables, REC Solar, and Duke Energy One.

The unified brand will partner with companies to provide projects at scale, specifically offering financing, planning, construction and installation, fleet electrification, off-site renewables, distributed generation, energy resiliency, and management services.

The business unit will be run by Chris Fallon, who will serve as president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. Fallon is a 21-year veteran of the company and previously was president of Duke Energy Renewables. He earlier was vice president of nuclear development.

Additional information about Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, as well as a cool video of a cowboy riding a horse and some renewable energy projects can be found here.