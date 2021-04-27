Duke Energy consolidates its renewable energy offerings under one brand

Duke Energy is rebranding its renewable energy businesses as Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. The brand unifies products and services offered by Duke Energy Renewables, REC Solar, and Duke Energy One.
The unified brand will partner with companies to provide projects at scale, specifically offering financing, planning, construction and installation, fleet electrification, off-site renewables, distributed generation, energy resiliency, and management services.
The business unit will be run by Chris Fallon, who will serve as president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. Fallon is a 21-year veteran of the company and previously was president of Duke Energy Renewables. He earlier was vice president of nuclear development.
Additional information about Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, as well as a cool video of a cowboy riding a horse and some renewable energy projects can be found here.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.