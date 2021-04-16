Product roundup: Trina Solar, Arctech, First Solar, Schneider Electric, and more

Another week, another bunch of announcements! To stay up to date on what’s new, check out this latest clean energy product roundup:

TrinaTracker

Trina Solar launched the TrinaTracker Agile 1P Dual Row. The company said that the Agile 1P tracker is fully compatible with ultra-high power modules ranging from 400W to 670W+. The Agile series is a new member to the TrinaTracker family after the Vanguard series launched in December.

Agile 1P adopts the 1P Dual Row design with what the company said are four key technology advantages: higher reliability, greater power generation, optimized balance of system, and enhanced adaptability. SuperTrack algorithm delivers an extra yield gain of up to 8%. The Dual-Row design of Agile 1P shortens the tracker length to 72 meters, enabling installation of up to 120 modules per tracker, and achieving higher installation capacity under the same layout by 15.6%. More information is here.

Hybrid inverter

Schneider Electric Solar said that its XW Pro solar hybrid inverter is now eligible for California’s energy storage rebates. Customers can install the XW Pro through the Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), which provides rebates to support homeowners and communities in acquiring affordable energy storage in California.

Depending on their eligibility, SGIP recipients can receive up to $1,000 per kilowatt-hour for their qualifying energy resources. The company said its XW Pro offers a high overload power rating (1.75x). More information is here.

Series 6 CuRe

First Solar said that its Series 6 CuRe next-generation photovoltaic (PV) technology has a warranted degradation rate of 0.2% per year, which it said is the lowest rate for any commercially available PV product today based on publicly available information. It said the degradation rate is up to 60% lower than conventional crystalline silicon (c-Si) products, and ensures that the module will retain at least 92% of its original performance at the end of its 30-year warranty. The degradation rate, combined with what the company said is a superior temperature coefficient, spectral response, and shading behavior, advances the Series 6 CuRe platform’s competitiveness in all markets. It said the enhanced performance is enabled by First Solar’s semiconductor-level innovation and its Copper Replacement (CuRe) program. CuRe, developed by the company’s scientists at its Silicon Valley and Ohio research and development (R&D) centers, replaces copper with atoms of Group V elements that enhance performance, delivering long-term stability. More information is here.

Arctech rebrand

Arctech Solar has rebranded itself as Arctech and moved to new corporate headquarters in Kunshan, China. The company said that dropping “solar” from its brand name does not mean Arctech is abandoning solar from its business. It said the change better reflects its broader product portfolio and upgraded services. More information is here.

Amp up your bus

AMPLY Power is partnering with UES (Unique Electric Solutions) to offer a fleet electrification solution primed for V2G (vehicle-to-grid) opportunities being pursued by utilities and end customers. The approach includes repowering existing internal combustion engine trucks and buses with electric powertrains, charge management services, a V2G bi-directional EV charging system from Rhombus Energy Solutions, and baked-in coordination with the local utility.

The companies are deploying their joint solution for the Logan Bus Co., one of the largest school bus providers for the New York City Department of Education. More information is here.

Palmetto expansion

Palmetto said it has launched operations in Southern California, specifically in service areas covered by utilities Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric. California represents Palmetto’s 22nd state of operation.

Palmetto said that its technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy, making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Palmetto’s system helps homeowners estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar, work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs, and receive comprehensive, long-term customer support. More information is here.

JinkoSolar signs up

JinkoSolar Holding said it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. Under the U.N. Global Compact, signatories are encouraged to align their operations and strategies with key principles. More information is here.

Smart energy software

Stem Inc. said it completed six months operating a 345 MWh energy storage portfolio owned by Electrodes Holdings, which last year transferred portfolio control to Stem’s Athena smart energy software. Stem said that customers in the 86-site portfolio are now realizing more than 30% greater monthly energy savings on average compared to the previous software provider.

Within two months of being awarded the contract, Stem said it had onboarded to Athena management the portfolio that serves 25 large commercial and municipal customers in the Los Angeles area. Customers at these sites use Athena’s artificial intelligence and real-time decision-making to optimize energy storage systems and energy use. Stem also delivered local controllable capacity to an investor-owned utility where the portfolio is based. More information is here.

