Polar Racking chosen by Branson group for St. Thomas solar rebuild

Canadian solar system supplier Polar Racking has been selected by BMR Energy as its foundation and mechanical installer to re-build the 6.4 megawatt Donoe Solar Farm in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Donoe Solar farm was originally built at a capacity of 4.8 MW in 2014. It was one of several projects heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in 2017. In the years since those two storms, the solar industry has reviewed the impact of hurricanes and moved to improve the resiliency of ground-mount solar systems, much like what the industry is doing with hail.

This increased focus on resiliency led to Polar’s selection for the reconstruction. BMR said it recognized that Polar’s PRU fixed-tilt racking system is engineered to handle heavy loads from wind, slopes, and a wide range of variable ground conditions.

“Polar and BMR conducted an extensive site investigation and component testing program to support the design of the racking structures and foundations,” said Vishal Lala, managing director of Polar Racking. “BMR is confident that the new racking and module attachment system will withstand future weather events.”

Polar and PRI Engineering, a geotechnical engineering consulting firm, visited the island last October to conduct a detailed geotechnical investigation and foundation testing plan.

Reconstruction is planned to start this spring, and Donoe is planned to be back in service before the end of the year. Polar’s scope of work is expected to take three months to complete. The facility will sell power to the Virgin Island Power and Water Authority (VIWAPA) under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Donoe marks Polar Racking’s second venture in the Caribbean. It previously installed a 1 MW rooftop ballasted solar installation in Barbados. Elsewhere, Polar has worked on projects in Ontario and Alberta in Canada, as well as in Connecticut and New Jersey.