Clearway starts work on solar-plus-storage projects in Hawaii

San Francisco-based Clearway Energy Group broke ground on two utility-scale solar projects in Hawaii. The 39 MW Mililani I Solar and 36 MW Waiawa Solar Power sites will be paired with a combined 300 MWh of storage.

The two projects represent a $280 million investment. Construction is being led by Moss and is expected to be complete in 2022.

This is Clearway’s second set of renewable projects in Hawaii. In 2019, the company completed construction and commissioning of three utility-scale solar projects: a 45.9 MW site in Waipi‘o and a 14.7 MW site in Mililani, both in central O‘ahu, and a 49 MW site in Kawailoa on O‘ahu’s North Shore.

Once Mililani I Solar and Waiawa Solar Power are complete, Clearway’s five solar projects totaling 185 MW will serve Hawaiian Electric’s grid. Hawaiian Electric reached a 34.5% consolidated renewable portfolio standard (RPS) in 2020. That performance exceeded the interim state mandate and put the utility on a path toward meeting Hawaii’s 100% by 2045 RPS goal.

In December, Clearway announced a joint equity transaction for a 1.6 GW portfolio that includes Mililani I Solar and Waiawa Solar Power. Around 90% of the generation from the projects are contracted with investment grade counter-parties, including utilities and load serving entities, Fortune 500 corporations, commercial and industrial customers, and financial institutions. The portfolio has a greater than 14-year blended average contract length.