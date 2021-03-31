Energy Transition Jobs: SunPower, Westwood, Shoals Technologies, and more

SunPower named Peter Faricy as CEO, following Tom Werner’s decision to retire from the company. Faricy will assume his new position effective April 19. Werner will continue for six months in his role of chairman of the board of directors. Faricy most recently served as CEO of Global Direct-to-Consumer for Discovery Inc. and spent 13 years at Amazon, most recently as vice president leading the Amazon Marketplace.

Westwood Professional Services named Mallory Lindgren as vice president of renewables. She started at Westwood in 2007 and has overseen the company’s solar business since 2016.

Shoals Technologies Group named Kathy Heilmann as vice president of marketing. She previously was Americas marketing director for Canadian Solar and marketing director for Clean Focus Renewables. She holds degrees in mechanical engineering and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.

BlackRock hired Paul Bodnar to lead its global sustainable investing platform. Bodnar was a managing director and chief strategy officer at Rocky Mountain Institute, where he founded and chaired the Center for Climate-Aligned Finance. He also established initiatives to support green investment in emerging markets, including the Climate Finance Access Network and the Green Bank Design Platform.

The White House announced members of its Environmental Justice Advisory Council. The advisory council will provide advice and recommendations to the Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) and the White House Environmental Justice Interagency Council on how to address current and historic environmental injustices. Members include LaTricea Adams, Michigan; Susana Almanza, Texas; Jade Begay, South Dakota; Maria Belen-Power, Massachusetts; Dr. Robert Bullard, Texas; Tom Cormons, Virginia; Andrea Delgado, Washington, D.C.; Catherine Flowers, Alabama; Jerome Foster, New York; Kim Havey, Minnesota; Angelo Logan, California; Maria Lopez-Nunez, New Jersey; Harold Mitchell, South Carolina; Richard Moore, New Mexico; Rachel Morello-Frosch, California; Juan Parras, Texas; Michele Roberts, Washington, D.C.; Ruth Santiago, Puerto Rico; Nicky Sheats, New Jersey; Peggy Shepard, New York; Carletta Tilousi, Arizona; Vi Waghiyi, Alaska; Kyle Whyte, Michigan; Beverly Wright, Louisiana; Hli Xyooj, Minnesota; and Miya Yoshitani, California.