Agilitas Energy starts work on its third SMART solar + storage project

Agilitas Energy has begun construction on a third project developed under the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program.

The project is a 10 MW community solar and energy storage project in Warren, about an hour west of Boston. Under rules of the SMART program, any project with a capacity greater than 500 kW must also include energy storage. The company did not disclose the project’s storage capacity.

Agilitas is building two other community solar-plus-storage projects in the state; those two total 16 MW of solar and 18 MWh of energy storage.

The SMART program is implemented in 200 MW incentive “blocks,” with each block having a 5% capacity reservation for community solar.

The three-installation portfolio makes Agilitas one of the biggest developers in the SMART program. The projects also support Massachusetts’ goal of installing 1 GWh of energy storage by 2025.

Agilitas did not disclose equipment providers; the SMART program offers incentives for projects that incorporate trackers.

Outside of the SMART program, Agilitas is developing or constructing 300 MW of solar and energy storage projects throughout the Northeast.