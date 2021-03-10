Energy Transition Jobs: FlexGen, SolarWindow, American Clean Power Association, Complete Solar, and more

Energy storage tech company FlexGen named Kelcy Pegler as CEO and Yann Brandt as CFO. Pegler was executive chairman of SOFDESK, a solar, roofing, and storage software company, where he led the company’s growth and expansion leading to its sale to Enphase Energy. Earlier, he co-founded and served as CEO of Roof Diagnostics Solar, a residential solar installation company, and oversaw its 2014 acquisition by NRG Energy. Brandt led the turnaround of solar hardware company Quick Mount PV, in which the company doubled revenues and was acquired by private equity. Prior to that, he was president for the Americas at Conergy.

SolarWindow Technologies named company director John Rhee as its president. Rhee will continue to serve as president of the company’s Asian unit. He is founding partner of social impact investment company Stratis Impact, serves on the investment committee of the Barbara Bush Foundation, and formerly was CFO at the Nobel Sustainability Trust. Previously, he was executive director at the SoftBank Alternative Investment and Venture Fund. Rhee earned his J.D. from Yale Law School and a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

The American Clean Power Association filled two newly created senior positions. Heather Meier has joined as chief strategy officer, responsible for building relationships with industry and nonprofit organizations, as well as in the renewable energy advocacy space. She most recently was senior director of strategy and operations in the external affairs division at The Nature Conservancy, and earlier held senior roles at General Mills. Vanessa Sciarra has joined as vice president of trade and international competitiveness and will focus on issues related to supply chain, domestic production, trade imports and exports, and workforce. Her purview includes legislative, regulatory, and policy initiatives. Earlier, she was vice president of legal affairs and trade and investment policy at the National Foreign Trade Council. She also was a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice and served as assistant general counsel with the Office of U.S. Trade Representative.

Outgoing Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) director Bill Goldstein received honors from the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration in recognition of his accomplishments as a scientist, leader in national security, and director of the lab. Goldstein retired March 1 after more than 36 years at LLNL and seven years as its director.

Complete Solar named Albert Luu as its CFO. He will oversee the finance organization, including accounting, treasury, and investor relations. He has more than 10 years in the solar industry and raised more than $10 billion in capital. Most recently, he was CFO for Swell Energy and earlier had a tenure at SolarCity and Tesla, where he executed their capital strategy.

Stellar Solar, a San Diego-based solar installer, hired Albert Quiros and Bryan Stevenson as senior energy consultants. The two bring a combined 15 years of solar experience with companies that include Renova Energy, Baker Electric Home Energy, HES Solar, and ASI Hastings.

Tigo Energy named Archie Roboostoff as vice president of software. He brings more than 20 years of software technical, product, and business management experience, having served as product portfolio director at Micro Focus.

