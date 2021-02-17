Energy Transition Jobs: Tigo Energy, First Light, International Solar Alliance, and more

Module-level power electronics company Tigo Energy named Jing Tian its new chief growth officer. She brings more than 20 years of technical and business experience to the Tigo executive team, including past roles at Credence, Solfocus, Shift Energy, and Trina Solar. She helped launch the TrinaSmart Module with Tigo while also serving as head of global marketing and president of Trina Solar USA.

FirstLight Power elected Stephan Rupert as chair of its board of directors. This follows the departure of the company’s previous board chair, Phil Giudice, who is joining the Biden-Harris administration as Special Assistant to the President for Climate Policy. Rupert has over 20 years of experience in international mergers and acquisitions, asset management, and operations. He joined the FirstLight board in 2016 and currently serves as managing director of infrastructure investments at the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments).

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) named Dr. Ajay Mathur its new director general following his election at the first special assembly, held virtually. A coalition of 73 member countries, ISA was established in late 2015 to accelerate the demand for and use of safe, sustainable, and affordable solar energy. Mathur replaces Upendra Tripathy, who had served as director general since the ISA was founded. Mathur currently is director general of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). He also has held leadership appointments at the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and the Green Climate Fund. In 2020, he received an IconSWM-CE Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to environmental protection.

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) named Garrett Fitzgerald its new principal of electrification. Prior to joining SEPA, Garrett spent eight years at the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), where he built and led RMI electricity program in India to accelerate the integration of electric vehicles and clean energy portfolios. During his time at RMI, Fitzgerald managed the Fleet Electrification program, co-led the EV-Grid initiative, and worked on projects related to energy storage, distributed solar, and load flexibility.

Send your job change announcements to david.wagman@pv-magazine.com.