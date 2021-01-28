Grocery chain Big Y adds community solar to its shopping cart

Big Y, one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, furthered its clean energy goals by contracting with Boston-based Nexamp to participate in its community solar program.
Under the agreement, Big Y is subscribing to 19 solar projects across Massachusetts, representing a total of 57 MW of capacity.
Community solar subscribers are allocated a portion of a project’s output and receive discounted credits on their utility bills. As an anchor off-taker, Big Y will receive 50% of the energy credits generated by the 19 projects.
Based in Springfield, Mass., Big Y has nearly 80 stores throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, and more than 12,000 employees.
The chain has installed solar panels at several stores and operations centers. “The opportunity to participate in the Nexamp community solar program fits perfectly with our long-term sustainability goals as an organization,” said Gary Kuchyt, manager of energy and sustainability at Big Y.
