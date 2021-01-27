Energy Transition Jobs: FERC chairman, iBUILT, Maxeon Solar, NeoVolta, Bernhard Capital, Rubicon Capital, and more

Richard Glick was named by President Biden to be Chairman of the Federal Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Jan. 21 and is serving a term that ends June 30, 2022. Glick was nominated to the FERC by President Trump in August 2017. In a Tweet, Glick thanked Biden, saying, “This is an important moment to make significant progress on the transition to a clean energy future.” Before joining the Commission, he was general counsel for the Democrats on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, serving as a senior policy advisor on numerous issues including electricity and renewable energy. Prior to that, he was vice president of government affairs for Iberdrola’s renewable energy, electric and gas utility, and natural gas storage businesses in the United States.

Also at FERC, Mark Christie, former chairman of the Virginia State Corporation Commission, was sworn in. The FERC became fully staffed with commissioners for the first time in nearly two years. In a related move, Angela Navarro, a member of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s administration during the passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, has been appointed as a commissioner of the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Katherine Peretick, the director of engineering for energy storage project developer NRStor, to the Michigan Public Service Commission. Peretick was also a vice president of Advancing Women in Energy and a member of Michigan Clean Energy Leaders.

Telsa’s Gonzalo Gonzalez has joined iBUILT, a new end-to-end smart construction company, as chief manufacturing officer. Before joining iBUILT, Gonzalez served as senior director of manufacturing engineering at Tesla, where he led the engineering teams responsible for manufacturing Tesla’s battery pack, drive unit, and energy storage systems.

Mark Babcock has joined Maxeon Solar Technologies’ executive management team as chief revenue officer. Babcock, previously a managing partner at Eurogility, held senior positions in the distributed generation solar businesses of Flex, SunEdison and SunPower.

NeoVolta, a manufacturer and innovator of smart residential energy storage systems, announced that General James F. Amos of the U.S. Marine Corps (retired) has joined its board of directors.

The Department of Energy announced that Yi Cui, who was named director of Stanford University’s Precourt Institute for Energy in late 2020, will receive the DOE’s Ernest Orlando Lawrence Award. Cui, a pioneer in clean energy technology at Stanford and at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, will be honored for his work in nanosciences and battery research.

Luther C. “Luke” Kissam has joined the infrastructure-focused private equity management firm Bernhard Capital Partners Management as a partner. Kissam previously served as chairman and CEO of Albemarle Corp. In this role, Kissam helped transform Albemarle into a global leader in the lithium business, which is a critical enabler for electric reliability, energy storage and the emerging clean energy economy.

Rubicon Capital Advisors, an investment banking firms focused solely on the infrastructure, energy and utilities sectors, has named Nick Melton as a managing director and head of North America.

ClimeCo expanded its sustainability services, launching a dedicated sustainability and ESG team. The team is joined by Emily Damon, who, prior to joining ClimeCo, led the North American ESG Sustainability practice for a multinational consulting firm. Damon will serve as Vice President and leader of the Sustainability, Policy and Advisory team.

Generac Power Systems named three executives to new positions and established a new business organization, called Energy Technology (ET). Russ Minick will lead the new ET organization, with the title of president, Energy Technology. Minick will retain his duties as Chief Marketing Officer as he has since 2016. Patrick Forsythe was named to the newly created position of Chief Technical Officer. Forsythe has led Generac’s global engineering team since rejoining the company in 2015. And, Steve Goran was named Chief Strategy Officer. Goran has more than 30 years of experience with Generac, having served in many roles within the organization.

Ozop Energy Solutions hired Allen Sosis as its Director of Business Development for its Ozop Energy Systems unit. Sosis has over 20 years in solar and renewable energy, ranging from all aspects of engineering, procurement, and construction on both the residential and commercial sides of the business.

Packetized Energy said that Tim Healy, former Chairman and CEO of EnerNOC, and Allison Bates Wannop, Founder of 44 North PLC, have joined its Board of Advisors. Healy served for more than 16 years as chairman and CEO of EnerNOC, providing energy intelligence and demand response solutions to utilities, grid operators and enterprises. Wannop has directed her own consulting and legal practice, focusing on energy law and regulation. Packetized Energy provides utilities in the U.S. and Canada with energy flexibility software and IoT solutions