Strata Solar inks module supply deal with LONGi

Strata Solar said it signed a long-term module supply deal with LONGi Solar Technology.
Under terms of the agreement, LONGi will supply Strata with 500 MW of bifacial monocrystalline module capacity over the next two years. An additional understanding commits the companies to agreeing by the end of this year on additional volume commitments for 2023.
Strata CEO Markus Wilhelm said that the deal “will allow Strata to continue its commitment to high-efficiency, high-reliability, and high-quality solar products to support the growth and sustainability of our business over the next three years.”
The deal did not come about by chance. Strata studied the impact of LONGi bifacial technology on the performance of a solar installation on the East Coast. The study, conducted at a Strata facility, used LONGi bifacial modules to evaluate the backside gain of the technology. As part of the test, Strata replaced a string of monofacial modules with LONGi bifacial modules.
Positive results gave Strata the confidence to predict the additional gain in energy production captured by bifacial panels and to move forward with a supply deal.
