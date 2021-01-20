The Dominican Republic’s largest solar installation will use Trina modules

One of the largest solar installations in the Caribbean is set to be constructed using Trina Solar panels, according to a company announcement.

Trina said it will supply the 120 MW Sunflower Solar Park in the Dominican Republic with 268,200 430/450 W double-glass modules.

Not just one of the largest in the region, the Sunflower Solar Park will also be the largest solar installation in the Dominican Republic upon completion.

The project is being developed by Dominican power producer Empresa Generadora de Electricidad Haina SA, better known as EGE Haina, and is being built by Spanish builder Elecnor SA under an engineering, procurement, and construction contract with EGE Haina.

Specifically, the project will utilize Trina’s TSM-DEG17M modules, chosen by EGE Haina for the modules’ 20.4% maximum efficiency, long life cycle, and ability to withstand extreme environments, according to Haina director of development, Jose A. Rodriguez.

Alongside the Trina modules, the project will also utilize trackers, though the specific style of tracker and manufacturer have not yet been shared.

The project is being constructed in the municipality of Yaguate, San Cristobal province, and is set to begin commercial operations in March.