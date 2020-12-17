Philip Shen of Roth Capital: pandemic relief package could extend ITC and include ‘refundability’

Philip Shen of Roth Capital is suggesting that the pandemic relief package includes a one year extension of the 26% ITC — and that the ITC extension might include “refundability.”
According to new information from BloombergNEF, it took 5 years for global wind+solar installations to double from 50 GW to 100 gigawatts a year (2010 to 2015); It’s possible that it takes only another five years to double again, from 100 GW to 200 GW/year.
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, an investor in lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure, established a joint venture with Birch Infrastructure to develop and construct renewables-powered hyperscale data center campuses in the U.S. “Demand for high-performance computing and data storage is expanding at an extraordinary pace, as is the need for those resources to be powered by renewable energy, which makes now the opportune time,” said David Scaysbrook, co-founder and managing partner of Quinbrook.Quinbrook considers that demand for data computing and storage capacity is likely to grow at unprecedented rates over coming years as internet adoption rates increase and the products and services used by these internet users also increase in size. Source: Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners
Menomonee Falls Harley-Davidson completed a record-breaking project with We Energies in November: the largest single rooftop solar panel system in Wisconsin. This project, part of We Energies’ Solar Now pilot program, put nearly 8,400 solar panels on the roof at Harley-Davidson’s Pilgrim road powertrain operations facility, said Conway. The panels can produce 2.25 megawatts. Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
