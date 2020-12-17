Philip Shen of Roth Capital: pandemic relief package could extend ITC and include ‘refundability’

Philip Shen of Roth Capital is suggesting that the pandemic relief package includes a one year extension of the 26% ITC — and that the ITC extension might include “refundability.”



According to new information from BloombergNEF, it took 5 years for global wind+solar installations to double from 50 GW to 100 gigawatts a year (2010 to 2015); It’s possible that it takes only another five years to double again, from 100 GW to 200 GW/year.