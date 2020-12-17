Energy storage investments 2020: VC and equity firms put more than $500 million in these 25 battery startups

With U.S. energy storage growing a lot this year, and poised to accelerate next, conditions are fertile for VC investors to look for startup innovation.

Here’s a long and incomplete list of where venture firms are putting their energy storage capital.

Long-duration energy storage

Flow battery technology? Mateo Jaramillo, CEO of long-duration energy storage startup Form Energy, revealed that the stealthy company closed a $76 million Series C funding round led by Coatue Management. Funding in the startup now totals more than $125 million from investors including NGP Energy Technology Partners III, Energy Impact Partners, Temasek, BEV, Prelude, The Engine, Capricorn, and Macquarie.

Highview Power won $43 million from Sumitomo Heavy Industries and a $12.5 million grant from the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy for a 50 MW/250+ MWh cryogenic energy storage facility. The startup claims that the facility will use existing substation and transmission infrastructure, with income derived from arbitrage, grid balancing and ancillary services.

Quidnet Energy, a startup developing a long-duration energy storage technology, closed on a $10 million series B financing round. The firm also landed a contract with NYSERDA for a 2 MW/20 MWh demo project of its geomechanical pumped storage technology. That’s ten hours of storage versus the four hours typical of the predominant lithium-ion battery technology. Quidnet aims to use “excess” renewable energy to store pressurized-water under ground at dry oil and gas wells. Existing investors Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Evok Innovations participated in the round, along with new investors Trafigura and The Jeremy and Hannelore Grantham Environmental Trust.

e-Zn: Toronto-based energy storage developer e-Zn raised $3.4 million in a seed round led by Energy Foundry along with MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund, Sustainable Chemistry Alliance and Emeraude Capital. The startup has developed a zinc metal technology for long-duration, grid-scale energy storage.

Vanadium flow batteries: The California Energy Commission selected four energy storage projects incorporating vanadium flow batteries from Invinity Energy Systems for funding as part of a $20 million drive towards commercializing long-duration, non-lithium energy storage. The four project sites, comprising 7.8 MWh of Invinity flow batteries in total, are situated across California.

Batteries