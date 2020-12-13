Energy Transition Jobs: Plug Power readies for M&A with new VP, plus Solaria, Samsung SDI, Aurora Solar, QuantumScape

Kevin Kopczynski is now VP of strategy and M&A at Plug Power. Plug Power recently raised about $1 billion to build a network of hydrogen systems for fuel-cell-powered vehicles and forklifts.

Tom Thompson was promoted to VP of sales at high-efficiency solar panel maker Solaria.

Robert Zerner, previously with Geli, is now senior sales and business development manager, energy storage at Samsung SDI.

Casey Miller is now a managing partner at cleantech investment firm Blue Ox Ventures.

Tyler Lancaster of Energize Ventures is now a board member at Aurora Solar, a SaaS startup developing software that lets solar installers and financiers design and sell residential solar remotely. The company just raised $50 million in a Series B led by Iconiq Growth, along with Energize Ventures, Fifth Wall, and Pear VC. This brings the company’s total investment to over $70 million.

Marlena Jasso is now director of Empire Solar Group. She was previously with Sigora Solar.

*** This column is sponsored by Technica Communications, a public relations, social media and content marketing firm.

Technica client, EV Connect, an EV charging management company, made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. On a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel, their official rank of 882 reflects an impressive growth rate of 530%.