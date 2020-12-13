Energy Transition Jobs: Plug Power readies for M&A with new VP, plus Solaria, Samsung SDI, Aurora Solar, QuantumScape

Kevin Kopczynski is now VP of strategy and M&A at Plug Power. Plug Power recently raised about $1 billion to build a network of hydrogen systems for fuel-cell-powered vehicles and forklifts.
Tom Thompson was promoted to VP of sales at high-efficiency solar panel maker Solaria.
Robert Zerner, previously with Geli, is now senior sales and business development manager, energy storage at Samsung SDI.
Casey Miller is now a managing partner at cleantech investment firm Blue Ox Ventures.
Tyler Lancaster of Energize Ventures is now a board member at Aurora Solar, a SaaS startup developing software that lets solar installers and financiers design and sell residential solar remotely. The company just raised $50 million in a Series B led by Iconiq Growth, along with Energize Ventures, Fifth Wall, and Pear VC. This brings the company’s total investment to over $70 million.
Marlena Jasso is now director of Empire Solar Group. She was previously with Sigora Solar.
***
This column is sponsored by Technica Communications, a public relations, social media and content marketing firm.
Technica client, EV Connect, an EV charging management company, made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. On a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel, their official rank of 882 reflects an impressive growth rate of 530%.
***
Rose McKinney-James is now on the board of CLEAResult, a player in the energy efficiency market. McKinney-James is the former CEO of the Corporation for Solar Technology and Renewable Resources and former Commissioner with the Nevada Public Service Commission.
Dynamic Energy Solutions added Sebastian Jano as director of project finance and dispositions for the energy developer. Previously, Jano ran greenfield origination for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Regions of NextEra Energy Resources’ distributed generation business.
William Mayer joined ConnectDER as VP of sales. ConnectDER enables the rapid connection of solar and other distributed energy resources with a connection point that installs on the residential electricity meter. Mayer has held sales positions in the smart grid market for over 15 years, including at Comverge and Delta-X research.
Jessa Silver, previously with Form Energy, is now associate member of technical staff, advanced research at QuantumScape. After ten secretive years, several hundred million dollars spent, and the efforts of hundreds of scientists and engineers, QuantumScape recently unveiled the performance results of its solid-state battery — and its potential impact on the electric vehicle industry.
Matt Roberts is now director of marketing and communications at SimpliPhi Power. Roberts was previously with Microgrid Knowledge.
Jean-Paul Beleshay was promoted to senior project engineer at Clearway Energy Group.
Liam Weaver was promoted to senior solutions engineer, distributed energy resources at Enel X.
Shilpa Shah is now senior manager, solar PV and storage development at Eolus North America. Shah was previously with Lumina Energy Advisory.
