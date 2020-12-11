Morning Brief: Swell raises $450M for VPPs, Terra-Gen and Mortenson start on world’s largest standalone solar and storage project

CPS Energy opened bidding last week on a contract that will double its solar capacity and add 500 MW of backup power to the grid. The utility seeks to purchase 900 MW of solar power, along with 500 MW of firming capacity and 50 MW of storage. The utility will consider a wide range of resources from gas plants to power generated through compressed or liquefied air. CPS Energy expects to announce the winners by September 2021. Source: CPS Energy

South Korea’s LG introduced a family of home battery solutions including a battery capable of housing enough electricity needed to effectively run a whole home — a 16kWh system that can be scaled up to 32kWh. Linh Tran, Sales Director of Residential Business from LG Energy Solution said, “We are also working closely with the world’s leading inverter manufacturers to allow installation with both newly applied and existing solar systems: Single-phase or three-phase, commercial and residential, with very robust back-up capability.”