Morning Brief: First long-duration energy storage procurement, EDFR and Geenex close on 4.5 GW PV pipeline

EDF Renewables North America (EDFR) and Geenex Solar closed an agreement of up to 4.5 GW pipeline of solar development assets throughout PJM. The pipeline acquisition brings to EDF Renewables the regional development expertise of Geenex in utility-scale solar development, while EDFR contributes with financial and late-stage development expertise. Founded in 2012, Geenex is a developer of greenfield utility-scale solar projects ranging in size from 20 MW to more than 400 MW. EDF Renewables was introduced to Geenex through the development of the Pecan and Gutenberg solar projects.

Norwegian solar firm Scatec Solar agreed to buy state-owned hydropower firm SN Power in a $1.17 billion deal as it transforms itself into a global renewables company. The combined company would have 450 employees and own 3.3 GW of in operation and under construction power plant capacity in 14 countries, and annual production of 4.1 TWh, Scatec Solar said in a statement. The firm plans to branch out into wind and electricity storage. Source: Reuters

The first major long duration storage procurement has arrived: California’s community choice aggregators are moving ahead of the traditional utilities. California regulators said this year that the state will need 1 GW of long duration storage by 2026. But the technologies that can cost-effectively meet that need have so far attracted more attention from white paper authors than paying customers. That changed last week, when a coalition of eight Californian community choice aggregators published a request for offers seeking 500 MW of long duration storage capacity. Source: Greentech Media

Panasonic Solar and Service Finance Company rolled out a new home energy storage financing program for Panasonic certified installers that enables them to offer 100% financing to homeowners who buy a complete energy storage system with or without Panasonic solar modules. The program offers affordable payments for homeowners and speedy payment to installers.

The Trump administration has finalized another rule that further weakens critical protections from toxic coal ash pollution: The latest coal ash regulatory weakening, known as “Part B,” violates the 2018 order by the D.C. Court of Appeals to close coal ash ponds that lack a liner made of plastic and clay of specific technical specifications. The order required the EPA to strengthen, not weaken, the national coal ash standards established in 2015. Source: Earth Justice