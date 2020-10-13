Morning Brief: Pennsylvania looks to make community solar legal, Constellation signs 100 MW of supply contracts

There are parallel bills floating in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Senate which would open the state up to community solar projects for the first time. If passed, community solar will no longer be prohibited by utility law and developers can begin siting and development. Pennsylvania HB531 and SB705 would change utility law to permit Pennsylvania businesses and families to sign up for community solar projects, regardless of personal income or homeownership. Though the House and Senate bills were introduced at the beginning of the session in 2019, there has been a recent bipartisan push toward passage. Just because community solar projects are approved does not mean that their development will be easy, as siting and land use regulations are set at the county or municipal level. Source: National Law Review

Constellation has a 108 MW agreement is in place to help three major commercial customers, Kimberly-Clark, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Manheim, power their operations with clean renewable energy. Constellation has agreed to purchase power and project-specific renewable energy certificates (RECs) from the Rayos del Sol Solar Project, currently under development in Cameron County, Texas. 174 Power Global is building the solar farm, which is expected to achieve commercial operation in 2022. As part of this transaction, Constellation will purchase energy and RECs from Rayos del Sol and will then sell the power and project-specific RECs to the customers’ retail accounts. Source: Constellation

Wyoming regulators say Pacificorp’s plan to transition from coal to renewables lacks proper analysis, transparency and modeling, and fails to consider other alternatives. (WyoFile)

A group of solar and renewable energy companies and trade organizations have launched an initiative, Renewables Forward, to take action and develop concrete steps to increase workforce diversity and inclusion throughout the industry. Leveraging the experiences of industry leaders, the initiative is based on four core principles: assess diversity and inclusion in the industry, develop and share corporate practices and policies, create a more diverse and inclusive pipeline of candidates in the renewable energy industry and invest in the under-resourced and minority communities in which the industry works.. The founding members of the initiative include Capital Dynamics, Cypress Creek Renewables, EDF Renewables, Generate Capital, Mosaic, Nautilus Solar Energy, New Columbia Solar, Nextracker, Sol Systems and Volt Energy, as well as SEIA and The Solar Foundation. Source: Renewables Forward