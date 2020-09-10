Morning Brief: SEIA forecasts 18 GW of solar for 2020 with 3.5 GW installed in Q2

Bifacial modules at the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s testing site in Golden, Colorado. Understanding how light is reflected from the ground to the rear side of modules is key to maximizing the bifacial gain.

The U.S. solar market installed 3.5 GW of new solar PV capacity in Q2 2020, a drop of 6% from Q1 installations. Utility-scale solar represented 71% of all new solar capacity brought online in Q2, according to a report from SEIA. (See also US solar growth in 2020 is driven by giant utility-scale projects). The report noted that the residential and non-residential segments saw a significant slowdown in the quarter. Wood Mackenzie forecasts 37% annual growth in 2020, with 18 GW of new solar installations expected. Source: SEIA U.S. Solar Market Insight Q3 2020 report

BayWa r.e. expands solar and storage capabilities with acquisition of Enable Energy: BayWa r.e. announced the acquisition of Enable Energy – pushing its total pipeline to more than five GW of solar and wind projects. Enable Energy, a fast-growing, U.S. based C&I solar and energy storage solutions provider, will become a BayWa r.e. company and contribute its EPC and O&M services to enhance BayWa r.e.’s current offerings. BayWa r.e. will pass 1 gigawatt (GW) of utility-scale installations in the Americas by the end of 2020. Source: BayWa r.e.

The Ohio Power Siting Board has scheduled an Oct. 22 public hearing on a 199.6-MW solar farm in Pickaway County in south-central Ohio. The $214 million project will occupy about 1,375 acres within a larger 2,276-acre tract for the facility. The solar farm is being developed by Atlanta Farms Solar Project, a subsidiary of Savion. It will be located in Deer Creek and Perry townships near the village of Williamsport. The facility is expected to begin service in 2022. Source: Kallanish Energy

Hemlock Semiconductor to vertically integrate polysilicon production: Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC) announced its acquisition of a DuPont business that makes trichlorosilane (TCS), the primary raw material used in producing the ultra-pure polysilicon HSC supplies to the semiconductor and solar industries. By acquiring the TCS operations in Midland, Mich., HSC will be better able to control supply and substantially reduce costs. HSC called the acquisition of the trichlorosilane asset “a major milestone” for HSC, enabling the company’s manufacturing to become fully integrated with its main raw material.

