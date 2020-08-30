Energy Jobs: JB Straubel’s battery recycling startup, Powerhouse, Total, Broad Reach Power, Span, Facebook, Clean Energy for Biden

Sally Shaw is now executive VP of legal and general counsel at Broad Reach Power, an energy storage independent power producer based in Houston. Prior to her role at Broad Reach Power, Shaw served as VP and general counsel at Jefferson Gulf Coast Energy Partners and as managing counsel with Calpine Corporation. Broad Reach Power is backed by EnCap Investments, Yorktown Partners, and Mercuria Energy and owns a 3 GW portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, Wyoming, California, Utah and Texas.

Samantha Ames McNabola is now partner account manager at Span, a startup that recently won $10.2 million in VC funding to modernize the home electrical panel and ease the shift to solar, storage and EVs. McNabola was previously at Charles Schwab, and before that, Sunrun.

Technica client Tritium recently appointed former Boeing Phantom Works executive Jane Hunter to the role of CEO. Tritium specializes in the design and manufacture of DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles.

Mark Carney, U.N. Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance and former central bank governor for the U.K. and Canada, joined Brookfield Asset Management as head of sustainable investments.

A few energy job openings Solar Support, an engineering services firm delivering equipment, plant reliability, restoration, and recovery services to the solar PV industry, is looking for a solar field project manager. BlueWave Solar is looking for a head of development to lead project development and construction teams focused on its expanding pipeline of solar and storage development projects.

Facebook’s data center energy team is seeking an energy professional to identify, develop, negotiate, and manage renewable energy supply solutions for its growing fleet of data centers.