Energy Jobs: JB Straubel’s battery recycling startup, Powerhouse, Total, Broad Reach Power, Span, Facebook, Clean Energy for Biden

David Danielson, managing director at Breakthrough Energy Ventures (and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy), is listed as an investor in Redwood Materials, the startup founded by ex-Tesla CTO JB Straubel. Redwood Materials aims to recycle old cell phone and device batteries into electric vehicle batteries. David Snydacker of Lilac Solutions, a lithium extraction technology startup, writes, “For batteries, recycling is going to be essential in the long term. Near term, old cell phone batteries are a great source of cobalt in particular.” Redwood raised $2 million in 2017, according to a regulatory filing, and a reported $40 million from Breakthrough and Capricorn Investment Group. Breakthrough invested in Lilac, as well as QuantumScape, Fervo Energy and Form Energy.
Liz Ramsay Dalton, previously the executive director at the Clean Energy Leadership Institute, is joining early-stage energy venture firm Powerhouse as its new VP of strategy.
Kristin Schumann is now deputy director of storage at Total. Schumann was previously with EDF Renewables. Earlier this year, Total launched a 25 MW/25 MWh lithium-ion battery system — to be the largest energy storage project in France when completed, according to the firm.
Sally Shaw is now executive VP of legal and general counsel at Broad Reach Power, an energy storage independent power producer based in Houston. Prior to her role at Broad Reach Power, Shaw served as VP and general counsel at Jefferson Gulf Coast Energy Partners and as managing counsel with Calpine Corporation. Broad Reach Power is backed by EnCap Investments, Yorktown Partners, and Mercuria Energy and owns a 3 GW portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, Wyoming, California, Utah and Texas.
Samantha Ames McNabola is now partner account manager at Span, a startup that recently won $10.2 million in VC funding to modernize the home electrical panel and ease the shift to solar, storage and EVs. McNabola was previously at Charles Schwab, and before that, Sunrun.
***
The jobs column is sponsored by Technica Communications, a public relations, social media and content marketing firm.
Technica client Tritium recently appointed former Boeing Phantom Works executive Jane Hunter to the role of CEO. Tritium specializes in the design and manufacture of DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles.
***
Erik Ellis is now VP at renewable project developer BrightNight Energy (founded by Martin Hermann). Prior to joining Bright Night, Ellis founded Green Machine Power.
Sung-Jin Cho is now CEO at Soelect, a startup working on solid state battery technology.He was previously at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
Kyle Judah is now executive director of the Liu Idea Lab for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Rice University. Judah was previously at University of Colorado Boulder College of Engineering & Applied Science.
Cliff Kalinowski is now VP of operations and maintenance at Mainspring Energy, maker of a “linear generator,” and formerly known as EtaGen. Kalinowski was most recently at SunSystem Technology. Investors in the startup include Khosla Ventures and Bill Gates.
Rob Day, a general partner at Spring Lane Capital, is f
Mark Carney, U.N. Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance and former central bank governor for the U.K. and Canada, joined Brookfield Asset Management as head of sustainable investments.
A few energy job openings
Solar Support, an engineering services firm delivering equipment, plant reliability, restoration, and recovery services to the solar PV industry, is looking for a solar field project manager.
BlueWave Solar is looking for a head of development to lead project development and construction teams focused on its expanding pipeline of solar and storage development projects.
Facebook’s data center energy team is seeking an energy professional to identify, develop, negotiate, and manage renewable energy supply solutions for its growing fleet of data centers.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.