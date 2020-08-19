Energy Jobs: Vote Solar has a new programs director, plus Primergy, Ginlong, Leidos, Aypa Power, Prologis, US Bank

Annie Lappé was promoted to national programs director at Vote Solar. The premier solar advocacy shop just issued report cards for Florida’s largest utilities.

Emily Sanders Cohen, formerly the VP of renewable product sales at Engie North America, is joining Primergy Solar as chief development officer. A cornerstone project for Primergy will be the $1.1 billion Gemini solar project on BLM land outside of Las Vegas — what will be the largest solar project in the U.S. when completed. The 690-MW facility was recently approved by the Trump administration.

Jing Tian, previously with Shift Energy, and before that Trina Solar, is now general manager at inverter builder Ginlong Technologies USA.

Justin K. Alvord, previously with Enel Green Power America, is now director of corporate development at Broad Reach Power, the owner of a 3-GW portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, Wyoming, California, Utah, and Texas.

Jonathan Mizrachi joined Polar Racking as U.S. director of sales. Previously, he served as the director of sales for the solar division of Allied Building Products. The firm’s product lines include rooftop, ground mount and carport solar PV mounting products — specializing in harsh climatic conditions with more than 300 MW of mounting systems installed in North America.

Chris Brown has left Stem to join Blackstone-owned Aypa Power (formerly NRStor C&I) as director of business development. In May, Blackstone completed the acquisition of the Toronto-based developer of battery storage solutions. The firm has more than 200 MWh of operational, in-construction and/or contract projects in North America.

Adam Altenhofen was promoted to senior VP of renewable energy investment originations at U.S. Bank.

Jared Friedman is now VP of global energy at Prologis. He was most recently with REC Solar. Prologis is the largest industrial building owner in the U.S. and one of the top five globally. Friedman’s team works with customers to help the transition to clean energy including solar, storage and EVs. Mark Hardin is now a senior storage consultant at Leidos (the former SAIC). Hardin was previously with NEC Storage Solutions. Philip Fischer is now sales director for battery energy storage at Nidec Industrial Solutions. He was previously with NEC Energy Solutions. Troy Dalbey, is now U.S. sales manager at Sunergy California. Dalbey was previously with Solar Power Advisors Jesse Dean was promoted to technology validation team leader for integrated applications at NREL.