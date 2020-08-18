Enphase and Sonnenstromfabrik unveil AC solar panel

US-based microinverter maker Enphase and German PV panel manufacturer Sonnenstromfabrik have launched a new AC residential product for the European residential market.

The 60-cell PERC monocrystalline module is available in three versions with power output ranging from 320 to 330 W and efficiencies of 18.8% to 19.4%.

The Enphase Energized AC module (ACM) is covered with 2 x 2 mm double glass laminate which the company claims is highly protective again microcracks, moisture and degradation. “The ACM’s anti-reflective glass ensures outstanding performance with up to 5% more yield and optimum light output of the modules, even in low light conditions,” the two companies said.

With a weight of 22 kg, the panel features an MC4-compatible connector and a junction box with an IP 67 rating.

Open circuit voltage varies from 40.22 V, for the 320 W panel, to 40.60 V for the 330 W version, according to the manufacturer. The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,000 V. The manufacturer offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.0% of the initial yield.

The module also features Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters with a 96.5% European efficiency and 295 volt-amperes (VA). It is also equipped with two-wire Enphase Q Cable, Enphase Envoy-S gateway and Enphase Envoy-S metered gateway with split core current transformers for production and consumption monitoring.

The new product, Enphase went on to say, is able to ensure improved capital management, reduced labor costs, simplified design and faster installation times. It is currently available in Germany, Belgium, France and the Netherlands.