A closer look at JA Solar’s new 785/810 W panel series

Chinese solar manufacturer JA Solar has unveiled the world’s most powerful PV module: the Jumbo solar panel with a power output the company says tops 800 W of output.
The 240-cell panel – unveiled at the SNEC PV Power Expo trade show in Shanghai – has quadruple layouts of PERC cells and features a triple-cut cell design with 11 busbars on 210mm wafers. It is the most powerful and the biggest, heaviest device on the market, with dimensions of 2,219×1,765x40mm and weighs in at 43.5kg. By comparison, a 585 W panel unveiled by a competitor this year measures 2,411×1,134x35mm and weighs 31.1kg.
According to the JA Solar panel’s product sheet, the JAM80S40 785-810 HRM module series is available in six versions which offer power outputs of 785-810 W and efficiencies ranging from 20.1 to 20.8%.
Open circuit voltage is reportedly 81.90-82.68 V and maximum power voltage ranges from 68.39-69.84 V, depending on the size. Short circuit current is said to range between 12.50 and 12.20 ampere and power tolerance is 0%/+5%.
The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, according to the manufacturer, and maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The junction box has a reported IP 68 rating.
JA Solar says it offers a 12-year product warranty and 25-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 25 years is indicated at 0.55% while degradation for the first year of the panel’s lifetime is capped at 1.5%.
The manufacturer said 27 modules can be loaded on a pallet. For comparison, 31 of the 580 W panels offered by another competitor can be stowed on one pallet.
The JA Solar module is yet to enter mass production.
