Morning Brief: Maximizing solar self-consumption by rethinking panel orientation, carbon-neutral beer

Maximizing solar self-consumption by rethinking PV panel orientation: Over 2 million Australian households—more than 20%—now have rooftop PV panels, and while this is a generally positive scenario, the increased uptake of PV systems around the nation is creating a few challenges for the electricity industry. UniSA solar researcher, Kirrilie Rowe, says one key problem facing home PV stems from the discrepancy between the times of peak use and peak production. “Solar panels on residential dwellings are typically installed facing the equator to maximize the energy collected, but the power generated by an equator-facing panel peaks at around midday, whereas residential loads typically have peaks in the morning and afternoon.” Source: Techxplore

Murata Electronics bringing its battery cells to work with Yotta Energy on its panel-level energy storage.

SunCast will be hosting its first SunCast Career Summit as a virtual experience on September 1st. Over three days, participants will engage with industry leaders, attend workshops tailored to practical advice, learn specific strategies in group and 1:1 settings, and develop their own game plan for success. The SunCast Career Summit will start on September 1st, with registrations opening on August 17th at 12:00 pm PDT. Registration and additional information are available here. Source: SunCast

New Belgium Brewing’s Fat Tire Amber Ale has become America’s first nationally distributed carbon-neutral beer. The accomplishment has been made possible throught New Belgium’s commitment to renewable energy, which includes powering the brewery with wind power and producing electricity with solar and biogas technology. New Belgium also developed the first carbon footprint study for beer, and has donated significant money to climate and environmental causes. Source: New Belgium Brewing

Cyberhawk, a drone-based inspection company, has secured secured a contract with a major California-based utility for the provision of unmanned arial vehicle (UAV) services. The scope of work includes thousands of UAV inspections of lattice steel towers and wood electricity transmission structures. The inspections will allow Cyberhawk and the utility to inspect and collect data on the structures, making it easier to detect any abnormalities or changes before they lead to negative consequences. Source: Cyberhawk