Clean energy VC funding roundup: Residential flow batteries, solar sales software and financing, EV charging and more

Investors continue to invest and clean energy entrepreneurs continue to innovate — despite global setbacks. Here are six companies that won a total of $170 million in funding in recent days, ranging across the cleantech spectrum.

Solar sales software: Palmetto, a Charleston, S.C.-based software company focused on software for the solar sales and installation process, landed $29 million in Series B funding from investors including Evergy Ventures , Arctern Ventures , Shell Ventures , Greycroft , Lerer Hippeau , Box Group , Falkon Ventures and the Leto Family Office. Greycroft led Palmetto’s Series A round in 2018.

Palmetto’s software and fulfillment platform pairs homeowners with solar power and energy storage providers and looks to improve the ease of financing and installation. Last year, Energy Impact Partners provided $20 million in finance facilities to the firm. Former NBA Commissioner David Stern invested in the company in 2018.

Will Szczerbiak, a principal at Greycroft and Palmetto board member, told pv magazine that the company “partners with the sales side and the build side. The salesperson books the contract using Palmetto’s software, which allows them to generate a proposal, shows financing options and can be used for lightweight CRM. It manages communications with the customer, permitting and schedules and manages the project.”

Residential flow battery: Munich-based residential vanadium redox flow battery start-up VoltStorage has secured another $7 million from investors including the Bayern Kapital subsidiary of the development bank of Bavaria; family investment house Korys; the EU-backed EIT Innoenergy, New Jersey-based venture capital fund and seed investor SOSV and Zurich power company Energie 360. The firm claims its flow battery system can complete more than 10,000 charge cycles without any effect on capacity and says its electrolyte is a recyclable, non-flammable vanadium solution. VoltStorage’s modular unit reportedly offers a continuous power rating of 1.5 kW and nominal energy of 6.2 kWh. The unit comes with a ten-year warranty. Flow batteries circulate a liquid electrolyte through stacks of electrochemical cells and have long held the promise of 10-hour duration, tens of thousands of cycles, minimal degradation and no limitation on depth of discharge. That performance promise has lured venture capital investment and R&D but, thus far, the support has yielded few competitive commercial flow batteries. More details here. Wireless energy monitor: Carolin Funk of Blue Bear Capital is now a board member and investor at Copper Labs, a wireless energy monitor that delivers real-time data from electric, gas and water meters. Copper Labs has received approximately $3 million in seed funding from investors including Moonshots Capital and Tahoma Ventures.

