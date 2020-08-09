Energy Jobs: First Solar has 2 CTOs, Tesla loses ultracap boss, CAISO’s new CEO, MJ at NRTC, plus Prologis, Ecoplexus

Carolin Funk of Blue Bear Capital is now a board member and investor at Copper Labs , a wireless energy monitor that delivers real-time data from electric, gas and water meters.

First Solar will now be running with two co-chief technology officers, with the appointment of Markus Gloeckler to that position. Gloeckler joins Raffi Garabedian, who has served in that role since 2012. The appointment will allow Gloeckler to overlook all things Series 6, while Garabedian will focus on cadmium telluride technology development. First Solar just posted a strong Q2 and sold off its O&M business to NovaSource.

Brett Pendleton was promoted to senior manager of technical sales at First Solar.

Jared Friedman is now VP of global energy at Prologis. He was most recently with REC Solar. Prologis is the largest industrial building owner in the U.S. and one of the top five globally. Friedman’s team works with customers to help the transition to clean energy including solar, storage and EVs.