Morning Brief: Sol Systems to build 500 MW for Microsoft, Arizona regulators look to go 100% renewable

Sol Systems and Microsoft have announced the launch of an agreement for Sol Systems to finance, develop and operate a portfolio of over 500 MW of solar projects in the U.S. and to sell energy from those projects to Microsoft. Sol Systems and Microsoft will also invest at least $50 million for community-led grants and investments that support educational programs, job and career training, habitat restoration, and programs that support access to clean energy and energy efficiency. Source: Sol Systems

Members of the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) have proposed a 100% Clean Energy Standard by 2050 and a new integrated resource planning (IRP) process, both in an effort to modernize electricity regulation. The energy standard would call for 50% renewables by 2035, and a 35% energy efficiency standard by 2030, up from the state’s current target of 15% by 2025. The commission also proposed a “technology neutral” all-source request for proposal. Source: Utility Dive

Duke Energy Renewables has officially completed the 200 MW Rambler Solar project in Tom Green County, Texas. The Rambler Solar project is the second 200 MW Texas solar facility that Duke Energy Renewables has brought online this year, following the Holstein Solar project in Nolan County, bringing its total Texas solar portfolio to over 500 MW in operation. The energy generated from the Rambler Solar project is being sold to an undisclosed customer under a 15-year power purchase agreement. The facility’s construction was performed by Signal Energy and employed approximately 400 workers during peak construction. Source: Duke Energy Renewables

Nikola Corporation has broken ground on its soon-to-be 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona. The first phase of construction is scheduled for completion in late 2021, with the second phase projected to be complete within the following 12-18 months. The U.S.-based facility represents a capital investment of approximately $600 million and will initially produce the Nikola Tre and Nikola Two trucks. At full production, the facility will reach approximately 35,000 units annually, running two shifts. Source: Nikola Corporation

Nelnet Renewable Energy will be managing services for five new community solar projects planned or under construction that will provide a total of 20 MW of clean energy to customers in Saratoga, Schenectady, Oneida, Jefferson and surrounding counties. These five community solar projects will be developed by Green Street Power Partners. Source: Nelnet Renewable Energy