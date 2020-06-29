Morning Brief: NERA anti-net metering petition update, renewables top nuclear and coal again

Update on NERA from Katie Brown at Pine Tree Watch:

More than 450 organizations, 57,000 individuals and 37 states submitted comments opposing a petition that could set a national precedent and end [net metering]. FERC has not yet set a date to rule on the petition, which was filed by the New England Ratepayers Association in April.“

Marc Brown, president of NERA, said, “We were not surprised by the level of opposition to the petition, given the vast dependency by the solar energy sector on the ratepayer-financed subsidies of retail net metering.”

Reports indicate that the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, the Heartland Institute and NERA all have ties to the Koch brothers, who have funded climate denial and pro-fossil fuel campaigns for roughly three decades.

U.S. renewable generation topped coal, nuclear for second straight month in April: Renewables accounted for 23.3% of the total, expanding its lead on nuclear generation as the second-largest source of power supply. Gas-fired generation remained the largest supplier of power with a 39.3% share. Source: EIA

Inovateus Solar started construction of Logansport, Indiana’s first-ever solar power plant. Inovateus is developing the 80-acre 16-MW installation for Logansport Municipal Utility. The 30-year PPA is financed by Alchemy Renewable Energy. Inovateus has partnered with Fresh Energy and the Bee & Butterfly Habitat Fund to plant a pollinator seed mix under and around the solar panels instead of traditional ground cover, after construction is completed. Source: Inovateus

Summit Ridge Energy completed its Fulton solar project, a 2.7-MW community solar farm built on 15 acres in Fulton County, Illinois — the largest community solar project in Illinois. Summit Ridge purchased Fulton from Minnesota-based developer Sunrise Energy Ventures, and hired Borrego Solar as general contractor for the project’s construction. The project uses Array Technologies’ single-axis trackers. Source: SRE

Black Hills Energy is forecasting $66 million in customer savings over 15 years with a new, 200-MW solar project to be constructed in Pueblo County under the utility’s Renewable Advantage Plan. The project will also provide $178 million in direct and indirect economic benefits through state, local and federal taxes; 250 construction jobs; 51% renewable energy mix; and 71% reduction in carbon emission by 2024. Source: The Pueblo Chieftain