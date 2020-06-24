Southeast states to add nearly 15 GW of solar by 2023

The Southeast will reach nearly 25 GW of solar by 2023, up from about 10 GW now, says a report from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE). By 2023, solar will reach 5% of total generation across the region, said the report’s author Bryan Jacob in a webinar.

Modest growth is projected for distributed solar capacity, shown in yellow in the image above. SACE made its projections based on publicly available reports and proprietary forecasts.

South Carolina leads in projected solar per customer for 2023, as shown at right, largely because the Energy Freedom Act, passed last year, will “sustain all segments of the vibrant solar market in the state.”

North Carolina, in second place, remains the only state in the Southeast with a renewable portfolio standard.

In third-ranking Georgia, the Public Service Commission “reinforced its legacy of solar leadership by more than doubling the amount of solar in the Georgia Power 2019 integrated resource plan.”

In Florida, Florida Power & Light won kudos for its state-approved plan to install 1.49 GW of solar through its SolarTogether community solar program, which will “double the amount of community solar” in the U.S.

SACE named seven utilities as Sunrisers, for their planned increase in solar capacity per customer, as shown at right. The length of each sun ray reflects the utility’s planned solar growth through 2023.

Three utilities are tagged as Sunblockers: TVA, Seminole Electric, and the North Carolina Electric Cooperatives. For each, the utility’s “solar ambition”—the projected solar watts per customer for 2023—“remains far below” the 2019 regional average of 325 watts per customer.

The report defines “Southeast” as shown in the map at right. The report includes a summary description for solar capacity and solar policy in each state covered.

The SACE report is titled “Solar in the Southeast.”