Denmark’s CIP reaches first close for $6 billion renewable infrastructure fund, the world’s largest

Danish fund manager, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) reached a first close of $1.7 billion from investors that include PensionDanmark and AP Pension in CI IV, which looks to become the largest global renewable energy infrastructure fund — with a target size of $6.2 billion, according to a release.

The fund looks to invest $11 billion to $16 billion in greenfield renewable energy projects across North America, Western Europe, Asia and Australia.

“The market timing is favorable for greenfield renewable infrastructure investments,” said Jakob Baruël Poulsen, managing partner at CIP.

CIP’s investment strategy “will diversify investments across technologies such as contracted offshore wind, onshore wind, solar PV, transmission, storage, waste-to-energy and biomass assets in low risk OECD countries in Western Europe, North America and developed Asia Pacific.”

CIP funds have made 20 investments in large-scale energy infrastructure assets totaling almost 8 GW in capacity across the U.S., the UK, Germany, Spain, and Taiwan. More than 15 greenfield energy infrastructure projects are in process to reach final investment decision and start of construction in the coming few years.