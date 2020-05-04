Morning Brief: Houston is buying 100% renewable energy, SolRiver Capital has $200 million for solar projects

The city of Houston has committed to buying 100% renewable energy through a renewed partnership with NRG Energy. Over the course of the seven-year contract, the city expects to see an annual municipal electric bill savings of $9.3 million and realize $65 million in savings by the end of the deal. The deal marks the first step toward achieving the city’s Houston Climate Action Plan, “a science-based, community-driven strategy for Houston to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and lead the global energy transition.” Source: City of Houston

SolRiver Capital has closed on a an equity commitment from Rockland Capital that will allow SolRiver to acquire up to $200 million of solar projects. SolRiver shares that the funds will allow the company to purchase distributed, commercial and industrial and utility-scale projects, but also shares that the focus will be on projects ranging from 2 MW to 50 MW. In the next year, SolRiver is expected to acquire over 150MW of projects. Source: SolRiver Capital

Alchemy Renewable Energy has closed on deal to acquire a 44.5 MWdc solar energy portfolio across Indiana, with joint venture partner Telamon Enterprise Ventures LLC. The tax equity financing of the seven-solar-project portfolio was secured by ARE’s parent company, Monarch Private Capital. The portfolio was developed by the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, who is also the offtaker and Engineering Procurement & Construction provider for the portfolio of projects. Source: Alchemy Renewable Energy

Ormat Technologies has begun the commercial operation of the Rabbit Hill Battery Energy Storage System, providing required ancillary services and energy optimization to the wholesale markets managed by the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The facility is located in Georgetown, Texas, and it is sized to provide approximately 10 MW of fast responding capacity to the ERCOT market. Ormat’s subsidiary, Viridity Energy Solutions designed, built, owns and operates the lithium-Ion-based BESS. Source: Ormat

Kansas’ largest solar project ever has officially gone live. Located approximately two miles southwest of Johnson City in Stanton County, the Johnson Corner Solar Project is a 20 MW solar power project developed by Lighthouse BP that holds a 25-year power purchase agreement with Sunflower Electric Cooperative. Prior to the completion of this project, the state’s entire installed capacity of utility-scale solar clocked in at 14 MW. At peak construction, the project created 200 jobs. Source: Smart Energy

