Job moves at NEXTracker, Tesla, Fluence, Mosaic, Vote Solar, Voltus, Nomura Greentech

Kristan Kirsh was promoted to VP of global marketing at solar tracker leader NEXTracker.

Mosaic, a provider of solar financing for homeowners, added John Grady as VP of sales and Carol Sewell as VP of marketing. Grady was most recently VP of sales for EV charging company, ChargePoint. Sewell most recently served as VP marketing at KAR Global, a wholesale automotive services firm. Mosaic has surpassed $3 billion in loans funded on its platform and has helped more than 100,000 households go solar.

Fluence, an energy storage joint venture between Siemens and AES, named Manuel Perez Dubuc to succeed Stephen Coughlin as the company’s CEO. Dubuc has served on the Fluence board since 2018, and was most recently on the board of both AES Distributed Energy and sPower. Under Coughlin, Fluence grew its storage portfolio from 485 MW of projects to the current 1.7 GW.

Tesla added Hiromichi (Hiro) Mizuno to its board of directors. Most recently, Mizuno served as executive managing director and Chief Investment Officer of Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, the largest pension fund in the world with approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management.

***

Vote Solar is looking to hire a managing director for communications and a regulatory director for the intermountain west.

***

Mack Coyle is executive GM at Coyle Solar, a builder of small, rugged, portable solar systems on trailers that can produce 6 kWh to 8 kWh per day from PV paired with a 10.8 kWh battery.

Blair Swezey founded a clean energy markets and policy consultancy, advising businesses and government on policies to advance clean energy in electricity markets. He most recently was senior director of U.S. market development and state policy at SunPower.



Yasushi Tsuchida is now the group manager at Prime Planet Energy and Solutions, a JV between Panasonic and Toyota for automotive prismatic batteries.

Michael Horwitz is now managing director at Nomura Greentech, following Nomura’s acquisition of Greentech Capital Advisors.

Kate Sherwood is now strategic sales director North America for demand response firm Voltus. Sherwood was previously senior director of grid modernization at 3M.

Ethan Whitehead is now regional manager at Encōr Solar. He was previously with SunPro Solar.

Renee Louise Robin founded Renewable Energy & Sustainable Development. She previously served as senior counsel for SunPower and Allen Matkins.