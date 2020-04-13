Job Moves: Laura Beane joins Engie as renewables president, plus Array Technologies, CPUC, and more

Laura Beane is joining Engie North America as president of its renewables group. Beane was previously CEO of Avangrid Renewables, a firm she joined as a contract receptionist.

Kendra Conrad has become the principal engineer of solar tracker company, Array Technologies — after eight years at First Solar.

Mary McKenzie is assistant chief counsel for state appellate matters at the California Public Utilities Commission. She was previously an administrative law judge at the commission.

Jennifer Szaro is president and CEO of the Association of Energy Services Professionals. AESP is dedicated to improving the delivery and implementation of energy efficiency, demand-side management and demand response programs. Szaro was previously with the Smart Electric Power Alliance.

Nicole Santos-Tomasin is VP of sales at Kuubix Energy, a California-based solar and storage installer. She was previously with Sunnova.

Caitlin Sparks is an advisor at The Roda Group. Sparks is an operating partner at Cross River Infrastructure Partners.

Wendy Arienzo, the VP of operations at Fujifilm Dimatix and once CEO of ArrayPower, is now a board member at Ichor Systems.

The Energy Systems Integration Group, a source of expertise for energy systems integration and operations, added Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden and Tracey Kutney, senior technical advisor, renewable and electrical energy division, Natural Resources Canada to its board.

Caroline Trowbridge, currently a project manager at Metrus Energy, is also a board member at Women in Cleantech and Sustainability.

Mitalee Gupta was promoted to senior analyst, energy storage at Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables.