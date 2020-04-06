Job Moves at Shell New Energies, Sharp, BayWa, NextEra, PARC, Schneider Electric, Azure Power

Elisabeth Brinton was promoted to executive VP at Shell’s New Energies business, steering the company’s low-carbon work in power, wind, solar and EV charging.



Barbara Rudek of Sharp Energy Solutions Africa added the Middle East to her business development territory. Sharp’s PV modules cover polycrystalline, monocrystalline and back contact technology in full and half-cut cell modules.

Jelena Markovic was promoted to senior associate at BayWa Energy Ventures, an early-stage investor and corporate venture arm of BayWa renewable energy. Markovic focuses on investments in energy startups in Europe and Israel.

Julia Winton, MS, LEED Green Associate, is now solar services sales representative at Schneider Electric. Winton was previously with Sunrun.

Steve Birndorf is now director, renewable energy consulting, at NextEra Energy Resources. Birndorf was previously with Edison Energy.