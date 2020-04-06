Job Moves at Shell New Energies, Sharp, BayWa, NextEra, PARC, Schneider Electric, Azure Power

Elisabeth Brinton was promoted to executive VP at Shell’s New Energies business, steering the company’s low-carbon work in power, wind, solar and EV charging.
Barbara Rudek of Sharp Energy Solutions Africa added the Middle East to her business development territory. Sharp’s PV modules cover polycrystalline, monocrystalline and back contact technology in full and half-cut cell modules.
Jelena Markovic was promoted to senior associate at BayWa Energy Ventures, an early-stage investor and corporate venture arm of BayWa renewable energy. Markovic focuses on investments in energy startups in Europe and Israel.
Julia Winton, MS, LEED Green Associate, is now solar services sales representative at Schneider Electric. Winton was previously with Sunrun.
Steve Birndorf is now director, renewable energy consulting, at NextEra Energy Resources. Birndorf was previously with Edison Energy.
Austin Pugh was promoted to VP corporate growth and business operations at PARC, a Xerox Company. Pugh also recently became a venture partner at Ridge-Lane.
Sergey Puzhaev joined Intel as a process integration engineer. He was previously lead engineer at NantEnergy, a company aiming to bring metal-air battery technology to volume production. NantEnergy was formed when medical entrepreneur Patrick Soon-Shiong acquired and merged Fluidic, a zinc-air battery startup, with Sharp’s commercial storage development group. Other firms developing zinc and zinc-air batteries include Eos Energy Systems, Zinc8 and ZAF Energy Systems.
Ross Kiddie joined The Cadmus Group as principal for energy services — working with utilities facing challenges with grid planning and customer initiatives.
Adam Bergman founded EcoTech Capital to provide strategy and financial direction to executives and boards. Bergman was previously head of agtech and foodtech investment banking at Wells Fargo.
Goutam Samanta is now head of PV technology at India’s Juniper Green Energy.
Azure Power, a solar power producer in India, announced that Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa resigned from his position as member of the board of directors and as COO. Murali Subramanian, president of the firm, will take over as COO.
