Morning Brief: Amazon to add 300 MW of renewables, Falck and ENI partner on developement

Amazon is increasing efforts to renewably power its computing subsidiary, Amazon Web Services, as the company has announced four new renewable projects, totaling 297 MW of capacity. The portfolio spans the globe, with a 65 MW solar project coming to Virginia, a 60 MW solar project in New South Wales, Australia, a 50 MW solar farm in Zaragoza, Spain and a 122 MW onshore wind project in Västernorrland, Sweden. Amazon shares that the projects, all expected to come online by 2021-2022, will keep the company on track to meet its goal of reaching 100% renewable energy use by 2030. The Virginia installation will be Amazon’s 11th in the state. Source: Yahoo Finance

Falck Renewables and Eni have come to an agreement to develop at least 1 GW of renewable energy projects in the United States by the end of 2023. The two will create a jointly-owned venture to develop solar, onshore wind and energy storage projects. As per the agreement Falck Renewables has sold Eni 49% of its ownership interests in the plants currently in operation in the United States (112.5 MW). Source: Falck Renewables

Tech from the rumored Apple car could find its way to your pocket or wrist, as the company recently received a patent for “Systems with photovoltaic cells,” which would involve applying solar panels to products that need recharging, allowing a gradual trickle recharge of power over time. Apple proposes the use of a thin-film photovoltaic cell deposited onto flexible material, allowing the 1 to 10 microns-thick film to conform to the shape of a casing. Apple also believes that the solar panel flexible material could be incorporated into headphones or a cover for an electronic device. Source: Apple Insider

The Georgia Public Service Commission has compiled a list of all utilities and other services that will not cut off services due to nonpayment while Georgia is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic. To read the full list, click here. Source: Georgia Public Service Commission

COVID-19 has resulted in a 20% decrease in oil demand, as reported by World Oil. “The oil industry is facing an unprecedented drop in demand as a result of the global measures against COVID-19,” assessed Director of Lux Research Arij van Berkel. “While it is too early to assess the impact properly, early indications by traders suggest a 20% drop in demand. The only other time with a demand decrease was in 1980, during the recession following the second oil crisis. That was “just” a mild 5% dent compared to current events. In a sense, the current demand decrease is a preview of demand projections for 2030 and beyond.” Source: Lux Research