Hanergy subsidiary Solibro Hi-Tech is liquidated

From pv magazine Germany
The business operations of Solibro Hi-Tech, a Hanergy company, were finally ceased as insolvency proceedings began. All employees were given notice.
A spokesperson for the insolvency administrator Henning Schorisch from the law firm hww hermann wienberg wilhelm provided this information to pv magazine on Monday.
Solibro joins Alta Devices, Global Solar Energy and MiaSolé on the roster of thin-film solar companies acquired and later shut down by Hanergy.
Last month, the Stendal insolvency court opened regular insolvency proceedings for the CIGS thin-film module firm, which belongs to the Chinese conglomerate Hanergy. Schorisch had tried to develop a reorganization plan during the preliminary bankruptcy, but was unsuccessful.
“An M&A process was set up by the administrator during the preliminary administration, but was unfortunately unsuccessful,” said the spokesperson.
Due to the lack of investor interest and the termination of all employees, the photovoltaic company is effectively and irrevocably shut down.
The public announcement of the insolvency proceedings indicate that creditors can register their claims with the insolvency administrator until March 16. The court convened a meeting of creditors on March 31.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.