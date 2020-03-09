Aurora Solar software helps navigate the building code in new reality of the California solar mandate

Aurora can generate an irradiance map showing the solar irradiance at every point of the roof.

Aurora also assembled a guide to help homebuilders navigate the solar mandate certification process. The guide details the documentation needed for compliance. Aurora claims to have designed over 2.5 million projects with its software.

The change in the building code could add more than 1 GW of PV over the next five years, according to analysts.

Exceptions to the rule

According to the California Energy Commission (CEC), “Exceptions to the PV requirement exist for specific instances in which a house may be built in an area of insufficient solar availability [shade] or where electricity rates are uncommonly low.” Buildings with especially small rooftops will be exempt.

Home builders can reduce the size of the solar installation by implementing grid-friendly battery storage, energy efficiency, and demand-response measures.

Removing the teeth from the mandate