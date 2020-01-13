Morning Brief: Nautilus Solar acquires 31 MW, Lightsource BP buys racking by the bunch

Nautilus Solar acquires 31 MW: Nautilus Solar had grown its solar portfolio by 31.5 MW, after agreeing to purchase seven projects, spanning from coast to coast, from Virgo Investment Group. All of the projects in the portfolio are currently operational, having gone into operation between 2016 and 2019. All of the projects are either community or commercial and industrial installations. Source: Nautilus Solar

Lightsource BP purchases 1.5 GW of tracking equipment: “Lightsource BP has announced the purchase of approximately $100 million in equipment from Array Technologies. The investment in single-axis solar tracking equipment was completed in December, and is the first phase in the construction of over 1.5 gigawatts of large-scale solar projects in the U.S. This represents a significant portion of Lightsource BP’s projected build program in the U.S. over the next few years. This agreement comes after recent collaboration between Lightsource BP and Array Technologies on a milestone 200MW project in Australia.” Source: Lightsource BP

3 Big Things: Did you miss the most recent episode of our weekly video recap series, 3 Big Things? No worries, you can catch the latest episode here. We talk about the ongoing Hanergy debacle with Alta Devices, PURPA contract price decisions in South Carolina and a bold prediction about what the next 10 years hold for solar.

Arizona 100% clean energy legislation proposed: We’ve got a new RPS proposal in Arizona. Check out Ben Inskeep’s takeaways below or read the full docket here.

🚨 New: Bold clean emergy plan proposed for AZ:

– Climate Emergency recognized

– 50% RPS by 2028

– 100% clean power by 2045

– 500,000 EVs by 2035

– Incentives for microgrids & renewables+storage

– Efficiency increases

– Securitization investigation

– Water-energy nexus tracking https://t.co/Z6mB83ITAv — Ben Inskeep (@Ben_Inskeep) January 9, 2020

Safari Energy new CEO: Safari Energy today announced David Heyman as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2019. Heyman assumed the role of CEO after having served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2017. During his time as CFO, Heyman oversaw the company’s growth, and was instrumental in the company’s acquisition by PPL Corporation in June 2018. Heyman takes over from Vijay Singh, who will remain in his capacity as president of PPL Renewables, LLC. Source: Safari Energy