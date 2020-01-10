SunCast Episode 215 – Customer Acquisition From Online Lead Generation [SPI2019]

Listen here or by visiting the SunCast blog.
How does online lead gen help installers grow their business? It’s been the topic of many webinars, but if you’re like me you still have so many questions! So, I invited some friends in the lead gen arena to share their insights with SunCast listeners, and I was blown away by the value of what they shared. This was one of the most talked about and attended sessions at the Podcast Lounge during SPI. Residential solar sales and lead gen experts Ruben Ugarte (Active Prospect), Scott Mueller (Solar Lead Factory), and Kyle Cherrick (PickMySolar) joined me to dispel myths and argue methods. If you’ve been wondering about whether purchasing leads or participating in a lead gen program is right for your company, you owe it to yourself to tune in to this episode!
Resources
Connect with Ruben on LinkedIn
Connect with Scott on LinkedIn
Connect with Kyle on LinkedIn
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.