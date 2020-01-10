SunCast Episode 215 – Customer Acquisition From Online Lead Generation [SPI2019]

Listen here or by visiting the SunCast blog.

How does online lead gen help installers grow their business? It’s been the topic of many webinars, but if you’re like me you still have so many questions! So, I invited some friends in the lead gen arena to share their insights with SunCast listeners, and I was blown away by the value of what they shared. This was one of the most talked about and attended sessions at the Podcast Lounge during SPI. Residential solar sales and lead gen experts Ruben Ugarte (Active Prospect), Scott Mueller (Solar Lead Factory), and Kyle Cherrick (PickMySolar) joined me to dispel myths and argue methods. If you’ve been wondering about whether purchasing leads or participating in a lead gen program is right for your company, you owe it to yourself to tune in to this episode!

